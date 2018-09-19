Ducks' Cam Fowler: Steady in return

Fowler finished a minus-1 and played just under 22 minutes in Anaheim's 4-1 loss to San Jose on Tuesday.

This was Fowler's first game since suffering a shoulder injury at the end of the 2017-18 regular season. The 26-year-old defenseman is coming off a 32-point season and figures to be the Ducks' leader in ice time once again in 2018-19. Fowler looked solid in this game and appears poised for another solid season, so long as he remains healthy.