Ducks' Cam Fowler: Struggling to produce points

Fowler has just one assist and a minus-16 rating since returning from a face injury on Jan. 6.

In that span, Fowler has added eight hits, 18 blocked shots and 25 shots on goal. He's still receiving 2:21 per game on the power play, so the opportunity is there, but the Ducks' moribund offense (2.16 goals per game, last in the league) is making it difficult to roster almost all of their players in fantasy.