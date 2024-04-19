Fowler notched a power-play assist and three blocked shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Fowler finished the campaign on a five-game assist streak. The 32-year-old dealt with some challenges as the most veteran member of a young defense corps, but he came away with 39 points, 109 shots on net, 119 blocked shots and a minus-36 rating. Fowler remains productive on offense and a minutes-eater defensively, though his fantasy utility varies by format, and that's likely to remain true in 2024-25.