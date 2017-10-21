Ducks' Cam Fowler: Sustains apparent leg injury

Fowler suffered an apparent right leg injury in Friday's home clash with the Canadiens, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

As noted by Stephens, the power-play quarterback was unable to put any weight on the leg. Obviously the Ducks don't want to see any members of their flock in the training room, but the possibility of losing Fowler is particularly tough because he entered this game averaging a whopping 26:14 of ice time through six games. That's over three minutes more than the next highest skater in captain Ryan Getzlaf, who's dealing with a lower-body injury of his own. We expect to learn of Fowler's prognosis this weekend.