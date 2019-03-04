Ducks' Cam Fowler: Tallies game-winner
Fowler scored a power play goal Sunday against the Avs, one that held up as the game-winner.
Despite Sunday's success, Fowler's output for the season is significantly lower, with just four goals and 13 total points. He has missed time due to injury, but even accounting for that he's on a much slower scoring pace than his customary 30+ point output.
