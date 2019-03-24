Ducks' Cam Fowler: Tallies in shootout loss

Fowler scored his fifth goal of the year in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kings.

The goal gives Fowler five points in his last five contests, and 21 points in 54 appearances this season. It's his lowest total since posting 11 points in the lockout-shortened 2012-13 campaign, but he's also going to finish the year with his lowest count in games played for a non-lockout season.