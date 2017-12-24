Ducks' Cam Fowler: Tallies power-play marker

Fowler scored a goal with the man advantage Saturday in a 4-0 win over Pittsburgh.

The American rearguard's goal was the cherry on top of a cake that had already been iced, as it put the Ducks up by four at the 19:56 mark of the second period. Fowler's 11 points (and seven hits, if your league counts defensive stats) through 25 games leave something to be desired, but it's important to remember that he generally lands in the mid to high-30's, so owners shouldn't be too put off by his modest production.