Ducks' Cam Fowler: Targeting mid-January return
The Ducks are hopeful Fowler (face) will be ready to return in mid-January.
Fowler is scheduled to resume working out this weekend, and if that goes well, he'll be able to resume skating approximately 7-to-10 days later. The 26-year-old blueliner has a long recovery ahead of him, but the Ducks appear to be pleased with the result of his surgery and how his rehab has progressed thus far. Anaheim should release another update on Fowler's status once he's officially cleared for on-ice activities.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...