Ducks' Cam Fowler: Targeting mid-January return

The Ducks are hopeful Fowler (face) will be ready to return in mid-January.

Fowler is scheduled to resume working out this weekend, and if that goes well, he'll be able to resume skating approximately 7-to-10 days later. The 26-year-old blueliner has a long recovery ahead of him, but the Ducks appear to be pleased with the result of his surgery and how his rehab has progressed thus far. Anaheim should release another update on Fowler's status once he's officially cleared for on-ice activities.