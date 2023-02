Fowler notched two assists in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

Both points came in the second period, on the Ducks' first two goals of the night. Fowler has three multi-point performances in the last five games, and over the last 14 contests the veteran blueliner has racked up five goals and 14 points -- a stunning turnaround after he managed just four points in the prior 17.