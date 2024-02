Fowler scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers.

Fowler opened the scoring late in the first period and also assisted on Ryan Strome's marker in the third. The goal was Fowler's first since Nov. 14. The 32-year-old defenseman didn't have access to top power-play usage early in the season, but he's in that role now. He's at 24 points, 75 shots on net, 74 blocked shots and a minus-29 rating through 51 appearances on the year.