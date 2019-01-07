Ducks' Cam Fowler: Unspectacular in return

Fowler was a minus-2 in Sunday's 4-0 loss to the Oilers.

Fowler was playing his first game since Nov.12. The 27-year-old was a bit rusty, totally understandable considering he had missed Anaheim's last 23 games. Fowler's owners shouldn't get too caught up in this fruitless performance, as he is too good to be kept down for long. He finished Sunday's contest with 22:01 of ice time with 3:59 coming on the power play. Stay patient.