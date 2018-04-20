Ducks' Cam Fowler: Wasn't able to return

Fowler (undisclosed) couldn't get back to 100 percent before the Ducks' season was ended in four games by San Jose.

Fowler missed the final seven contests of the year, including the regular season. It was another solid campaign for the defenseman, as he recorded his fifth 30-plus point season, despite seeing action in a mere 67 outings. If he can stay healthy, there is no reason the 25-year-old can't challenge for the 40-point mark in 2018-19.