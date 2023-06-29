Terrance was selected 59th overall by the Ducks in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

The former No. 10 overall selection in the 2021 OHL Draft, Terrance did himself a world of good this season playing for both Erie (30G, 47P in 67GP) and the US National Team (9P in 8GP) at the World U18's. He displayed a constant ability to contribute to several areas, both scoring goals and killing penalties. At 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, Terrance has enough size and speed to project as a serviceable depth option if his offensive game doesn't translate to the pro ranks. He's a high-floor prospect who provides sorely needed depth to the Anaheim system.