Ducks' Carter Rowney: Carries offense in OT loss
Rowney notched three assists in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.
It's the first multi-point game of the season for Rowney, who only has three goals and 12 points through 26 games. That's still a career high in points for the 29-year-old, but his fantasy upside will remain limited as long as he's toiling on a checking line.
