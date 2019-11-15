Rowney managed an assist and a team-high four hits in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Sharks.

Rowney was a physical presence, as usual, throughout the game. He then got on the scoresheet by setting up Max Jones in the third period. Consistent offense has eluded Rowney this year -- he has only six points in 20 contests, but the 30-year-old has also dished 56 hits.