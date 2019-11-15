Ducks' Carter Rowney: Chips in with assist
Rowney managed an assist and a team-high four hits in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Sharks.
Rowney was a physical presence, as usual, throughout the game. He then got on the scoresheet by setting up Max Jones in the third period. Consistent offense has eluded Rowney this year -- he has only six points in 20 contests, but the 30-year-old has also dished 56 hits.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.