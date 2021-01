Rowney posted an assist, four hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.

Rowney has been unusually productive through six games, as he has already supplied four helpers. The 31-year-old has also been a physical presence with 19 hits and 12 blocked shots, which is more in line with his typical work. Most fantasy managers don't need to pay attention to Rowney, but he's worth a look in DFS and deeper season-long formats while he's producing on the scoresheet.