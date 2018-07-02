Ducks' Carter Rowney: Commands three-year deal from Anaheim
Rowney signed a three-year contract with the Ducks on Monday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic Los Angeles reports. Financial terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.
Ducks GM Bob Murray is putting a lot of faith in Rowney by inking the inexperienced pivot to this long of a contract. However, the move very well could pay off. Listed at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Rowney is capable of playing center or moving to the wing, and he's a bit of a headache for opponents based on his agitating style as a bottom-six energy cog. The Alberta native has only averaged 9:58 of ice time through 71 NHL games -- he's added five goals, seven assists over regular-season action -- but we can't see the Ducks granting him a three-year deal to play that sparingly. Bump Rowney up on your fantasy cheat sheets ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.
