Ducks' Carter Rowney: Continues recent success
Rowney buried his fifth goal of the season in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Blackhawks.
Rowney is up to 15 points in 44 games this season. He added four hits and two shots on goal in Wednesday's contest, giving him 114 hits this season as well, which is his main source of fantasy value in deeper formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...