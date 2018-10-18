Ducks' Carter Rowney: Could return Saturday
Rowney (upper body) could rejoin the lineup for Saturday's game against the Islanders.
Rowney wound up on injured reserve following an upper-body injury that surfaced Oct. 13 against the Stas, when he was limited to just 1:24 of ice time. Fortunately, it appears his stay could be a short one and the pivot could return to action Saturday against the Golden Knights.
