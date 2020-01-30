Rowney scored a shorthanded goal on two shots, dished three hits and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Rowney's goal came 23 seconds into a Nick Ritchie interference minor, and the tally proved to be a back-breaker for the Coyotes. The 30-year-old is up to 11 points (three shorthanded), 52 shots on goal and 145 hits through 50 appearances.