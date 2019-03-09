Rowney registered an assist and two hits while going plus-2 in Friday's 8-2 win over the Canadiens.

Rowney saw a spike in ice time as well, skating 16:07, which ranked third among Ducks forwards for the game. While the fourth-liner will likely not sustain those minutes, he does have six goals and 10 assists in 49 contests this season, to go with 127 hits.