Rowney collected two assists and two shots to go with a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.

The fourth-line right winger assisted on second-period goals by Nicolas Deslauriers and Cam Fowler to help the Ducks erase a 2-0 deficit. Rowney has three assists in his last two games, nice production from the bottom of the lineup for an Anaheim team starving for offense.