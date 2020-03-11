Ducks' Carter Rowney: Dishes pair of assists
Rowney notched two helpers and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Senators.
Rowney had the primary assist on both of Nicolas Deslauriers' first two goals in the contest. Their line with David Backes combined for seven points Tuesday. Rowney is up to 19 points through 70 games, just one point shy of his career high from last season. The 30-year-old winger has added 187 hits, 63 shots and a plus-5 rating.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.