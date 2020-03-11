Rowney notched two helpers and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

Rowney had the primary assist on both of Nicolas Deslauriers' first two goals in the contest. Their line with David Backes combined for seven points Tuesday. Rowney is up to 19 points through 70 games, just one point shy of his career high from last season. The 30-year-old winger has added 187 hits, 63 shots and a plus-5 rating.