Ducks' Carter Rowney: Grabs assist
Rowney posted an assist and two hits in Friday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.
Rowney set up Devin Shore for the goal at 9:46 of the third period, which would be the game-winning tally after the Golden Knights' late rally. The helper snapped a nine-game point drought for Rowney, who now has nine points and 106 hits through 38 contests. If he can stay healthy, he could top the 20 points he had in 62 outings last year, as the fourth-liner provides a little depth scoring as well as grittiness.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.