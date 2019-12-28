Rowney posted an assist and two hits in Friday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Rowney set up Devin Shore for the goal at 9:46 of the third period, which would be the game-winning tally after the Golden Knights' late rally. The helper snapped a nine-game point drought for Rowney, who now has nine points and 106 hits through 38 contests. If he can stay healthy, he could top the 20 points he had in 62 outings last year, as the fourth-liner provides a little depth scoring as well as grittiness.