Rowney scored twice late in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Jets.

Rowney made sure the Jets would not come back in the contest, scoring twice in the last four minutes of regulation to seal the result. The 30-year-old has three goals in his last three games, giving him five points this year. Rowney's also added 39 hits in 14 appearances, which is much more his style of play.

More News
Our Latest Stories