Rowney (upper body) will suit up against the Canucks on Monday.

Rowney took a puck to the face in Saturday's game against the Oilers, leaving his status for Monday up in the air. The 29-year-old has been a decent source of secondary scoring for the Ducks this season, posting 14 points in 42 contests. Expect him to slot back into his usual bottom-six role.

