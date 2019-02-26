Ducks' Carter Rowney: In lineup Monday
Rowney (upper body) will suit up against the Canucks on Monday.
Rowney took a puck to the face in Saturday's game against the Oilers, leaving his status for Monday up in the air. The 29-year-old has been a decent source of secondary scoring for the Ducks this season, posting 14 points in 42 contests. Expect him to slot back into his usual bottom-six role.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...