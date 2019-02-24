Ducks' Carter Rowney: Leaves Saturday's game
Rowney made an early exit from Saturday's loss to Edmonton after getting struck in the face by a puck, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
It was a tough end to the night for Rowney, as he bagged his fourth goal of the campaign before getting injured, setting a new career high for goals in a season. The Ducks return to action Monday in Vancouver and should provide information on Rowney's health prior to then.
