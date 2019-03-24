Rowney scored a shorthanded goal on two shots and added six hits in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kings.

The third-year winger has a career-high 17 points in 57 appearances this season, along with 163 hits. He's stuck on the Ducks' fourth line, and given their league-worst offense of 2.3 goals per game, Rowney has actually been a bit of a pleasant surprise for his first season in Anaheim. Still, he's not likely to move the needle in fantasy outside the deepest of formats.