Ducks' Carter Rowney: Lights lamp shorthanded
Rowney scored a shorthanded goal on two shots and added six hits in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kings.
The third-year winger has a career-high 17 points in 57 appearances this season, along with 163 hits. He's stuck on the Ducks' fourth line, and given their league-worst offense of 2.3 goals per game, Rowney has actually been a bit of a pleasant surprise for his first season in Anaheim. Still, he's not likely to move the needle in fantasy outside the deepest of formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...