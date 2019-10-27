Rowney scored a goal and dished two hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Rowney's second tally of the year made it 2-0 in the first period, as he combined with fellow fourth-liner Derek Grant to produce the goal. The 30-year-old winger is up to three points and 30 hits in 12 games this year, so he's not likely to be of much interest to fantasy owners outside of deep formats.