Ducks' Carter Rowney: Offense missing in action
Rowney has gone 14 games without a point.
That's not unusual in itself for a fourth-liner, let alone one on the worst offense in the league. He has redeemed himself somewhat with 37 hits in that span, but Rowney shouldn't be on any fantasy radars despite setting a career high with 12 points in 40 games this season.
