Rowney picked up an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Rowney set up Andrew Agozzino for the Ducks' first goal of the game. The assist gave Rowney 16 points through 67 contests this year. He's added 183 hits, 61 shots and a plus-3 rating. Wednesday was the 30-year-old's 200th career game -- he's served mostly as a physical, fourth-line presence during his time in the NHL.