Rowney posted an assist in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Rowney set up Maxime Comtois for the game-tying goal at 11:33 of the third period. The 31-year-old Rowney continues to impress from a bottom-six role. He has six helpers, 30 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in 12 contests. The Alberta native probably can't keep up this scoring pace, but he's worth a look in deeper formats as a highly physical winger playing above his usual level.