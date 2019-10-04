Ducks' Carter Rowney: Opens campaign with helper
Rowney registered an assist, three hits and two PIM in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes.
The gritty fourth-liner showed a little offense to start the year, setting up Cam Fowler's eventual game-winning goal in the second period. Rowney is safe for fantasy owners to look over, as he had only 20 points and 178 hits in 62 contests last season.
