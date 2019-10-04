Play

Rowney registered an assist, three hits and two PIM in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes.

The gritty fourth-liner showed a little offense to start the year, setting up Cam Fowler's eventual game-winning goal in the second period. Rowney is safe for fantasy owners to look over, as he had only 20 points and 178 hits in 62 contests last season.

More News
Our Latest Stories