Rowney netted a goal and added two hits in Friday's 2-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Rowney's first-period tally gave him a career-high eight goals this year. The 30-year-old forward has 17 points, 185 hits and 62 shots on net through 68 contests this season. Outside of deep formats that reward physicality, there's little reason to be interested in Rowney's contributions.