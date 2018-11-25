Rowney (upper body) was present in Sunday morning's team skate but will not play Sunday in Nashville, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Rowney has been absent since Oct. 13 but is clearly close to returning. The Ducks are starting a five-game road trip and it appears that he'll be healthy at some point during it. When Rowney returns, his fantasy upside will be limited in a bottom-six role.

