Rowney scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Rowney set up Derek Grant in the first period before scoring a goal of his own in the second. Rowney's tally would stand as the game-winning goal. The 30-year-old is up to eight points, 83 hits and 32 shots on goal in 28 games this season.

