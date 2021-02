Rowney notched an assist, four hits and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Rowney made a good pass to David Backes on the Ducks' second goal of the game, which stood as the game-winner. The 31-year-old Rowney now has five helpers, 29 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in 11 contests. He may have some appeal in deeper formats given his steady physical production and decent offense, but keep in mind that he's never exceeded 20 points in a season.