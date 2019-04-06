Ducks' Carter Rowney: Reaches 20 points
Rowney tallied in Friday's 5-2 win over the Kings.
The goal gives Rowney seven tallies and 20 points in 62 games, as well as 178 hits. He's a physical fourth-line winger, but he only had 12 PIM this season, but his fantasy outlook in 2019-20 remains limited to only the deepest of formats.
