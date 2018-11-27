Ducks' Carter Rowney: Ready to rock
Rowney (upper body) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay.
Rowney has missed the Ducks' last 20 games due to an upper-body injury, but he recently returned to practice, which was the first indication that he was probably closing in on a return to game action. The 29-year-old forward's return to the lineup will bolster Anaheim's bottom-six forward group, but it won't impact any fantasy lineups, as he's only totaled six goals and 13 points in 76 appearances over the past three campaigns.
