Ducks' Carter Rowney: Records pair of helpers
Rowney generated a pair of helpers in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.
Rowney is up to 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) in 61 contests this season. He added five hits and three shots on goal Wednesday, giving him 177 hits and 52 shots for the season. Rowney is more known for his physicality, but an increase in point production in his third year has given the 29-year-old a little fantasy relevance in deep formats.
