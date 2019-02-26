Ducks' Carter Rowney: Records pair of hits
Rowney (upper body) had two hits while skating 13:22 in Monday's 4-0 loss to the Canucks.
Rowney ended up not missing a game after being struck in the face by a puck Saturday. He has recorded at least two hits in each of his last 11 appearances, with Monday's contributions bringing his season total up to 110 for the year.
