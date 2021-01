Rowney posted an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 1-0 win over the Wild.

Rowney had the secondary helper on Nicolas Deslauriers' lone tally of the contest. It was the first point of the year for Rowney, who finished 2019-20 with 19 points, 189 hits and 63 shots on goal. The 31-year-old forward isn't a big scoring threat overall, but four of his points last year came while shorthanded -- combined with his physicality, that could give him some value in the deepest formats.