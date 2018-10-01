Ducks' Carter Rowney: Settling in with new team
Rowney finished the preseason with one goal through three games and 14:40 of average ice time.
Rowney inked a three-year deal with Anaheim in July. An undrafted center who plays with a bit of an edge, the ex-Penguin should be able to help the Ducks on the penalty kill while providing intangibles like chasing down loose pucks and disrupting the opponents' momentum in the defensive zone.
