Rowney finished the preseason with one goal through three games and 14:40 of average ice time.

Rowney inked a three-year deal with Anaheim in July. An undrafted center who plays with a bit of an edge, the ex-Penguin should be able to help the Ducks on the penalty kill while providing intangibles like chasing down loose pucks and disrupting the opponents' momentum in the defensive zone.

