Ducks' Carter Rowney: Snags empty-net goal
Rowney sealed the Ducks 5-2 victory over the Sharks with an empty-net goal Wednesday.
Rowney managed just five goals in 71 career games with the Penguins over the last two years and is already off to a strong start in Anaheim. The Canadian center is unlikely to rack up goals with aplomb this season, but should provide decent depth scoring for the club.
More News
-
Ducks' Carter Rowney: Settling in with new team•
-
Ducks' Carter Rowney: Commands three-year deal from Anaheim•
-
Penguins' Carter Rowney: Ends postseason in press box•
-
Penguins' Carter Rowney: Barely sees ice•
-
Penguins' Carter Rowney: Seems healthy•
-
Penguins' Carter Rowney: Expected to miss Game 4•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...