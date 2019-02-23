Ducks' Carter Rowney: Snaps point drought
Rowney had the lone assist on the Ducks' only goal in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Flames.
Rowney went 14 games without a point before setting up Derek Grant's equalizing goal in the second period of this contest. Rowney is up to 13 points and 106 hits this season, but even the physicality doesn't make him particularly useful in most fantasy formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...