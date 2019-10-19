Rowney netted a shorthanded goal in Friday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Rowney's first tally of the year made it 4-2 for the Ducks, which spelled the end of Petr Mrazek's night. The physical fourth-liner has two points and 21 hits through eight appearances, although Friday was the first time he wasn't credited with a hit this season. The 30-year-old had 20 points and 178 hits in 62 games in 2018-19, showing he could contribute some depth scoring.