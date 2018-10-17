Ducks' Carter Rowney: Surfaces on IR
Rowney (upper body) is listed on injured reserve, retroactive to Oct. 13, per the NHL's official media site.
The IR placement is retroactive to Saturday, when Rowney recorded just 1:24 of ice time in a 5-3 road loss to the Stars. He won't be eligible to return for the next two games, but fantasy owners may be able to activate the ex-Penguin for Sunday's home clash against the Sabres.
