Rowney (upper body) is listed on injured reserve, retroactive to Oct. 13, per the NHL's official media site.

The IR placement is retroactive to Saturday, when Rowney recorded just 1:24 of ice time in a 5-3 road loss to the Stars. He won't be eligible to return for the next two games, but fantasy owners may be able to activate the ex-Penguin for Sunday's home clash against the Sabres.