Rowney (knee) underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. He will be out for 4-to-6 months.

This more or less rules Rowney out for the remainder of the year, as the Ducks are unlikely to make the playoffs. The 31-year-old forward produced six assists and 45 hits in 19 contests, but he'll now focus on his recovery. Even if he needs all six months to heal, he should still be able to participate in the Ducks' training camp ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.