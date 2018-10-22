Ducks' Carter Rowney: Will not play
Rowney (upper body) will not play Sunday against the Sabres.
Rowney will miss his fourth-straight game since the October 13 injury sustained against the Stars. The fact that he was a possibility to play against Vegas on Saturday suggests a return to the ice is approaching for the 29-year-old forward.
