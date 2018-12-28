Johnson stepped in for John Gibson (upper body) against host San Jose on Thursday, proceeding to stop 20 of 22 shots in a 4-2 loss.

This was the first relief appearance for Johnson since the Ducks scooped him off waivers -- via the Blues -- back on Dec. 11. He'd also represented Anaheim for a road start against the Rangers nine days prior, but the result was the same, as he was saddled with a loss each time out. While it's unclear how much time Gibson will miss, Johnson seems to be in the right frame of mind when it comes to his approach to the game. "I always warm up and prepare at the start of the games," he said. "You never know in this league what's going to happen. I was as prepared as I could be for that situation, but you're never fully into it compared to when you know you're going to start and your mindset the whole day is different, but it's part of my job and I'm confident with my ability."